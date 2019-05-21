PHCC to offer precision machining program in partnership with DCC

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Getting a precision machining degree from Danville Community College is now a little easier.

Starting this fall, Patrick Henry Community College will offer a three-semester transfer program.

The program will count as the first year of DCC's precision machining program.

The plan was approved Monday.

"Manufacturing is booming in this area now. It's coming at a very fast growth rate in this area. A lot of jobs are being offered, and we're just trying to bring that to the students that live in Henry County, Patrick County and even going up as you get into Rocky Mount. So we're trying to offer those services here so students don't have to travel as far," PHCC precision machining adjunct professor Justin Durden said.

Enrollment will start later this summer.

For information about PHCC's program, contact the college's workforce division at 276-656-0260 or email Durden at rdurden@patrickhenry.edu.

