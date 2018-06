DANVILLE, Va. - A pitbull brought into the Danville Humane Society has died due to heat stroke.

The Danville Area Humane Society is warning pet owners to make sure outside pets do not suffer in this heat.

The shelter received the dog overnight. It had a temperature of 107 degrees and was having seizures.

The dog died later Tuesday morning, making it the first known animal victim of the heat that the shelter has seen this year.

