Pittsylvania County authorities investigate Ku Klux Klan propaganda being distributed

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they received reports that Ku Klux Klan propaganda was being distributed, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the propaganda seems to be focused on the Chatham area.

The Sheriff's Office wants to let the public know it is aware of the flyers and leaflets being distributed, including those being left on cars and near homes.

Authorities said they will continue to investigate any reported suspicious activity.

