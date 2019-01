PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting in the Brosville area of Pittsylvania County.

According to authorities, the suspect in this incident is in custody.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday on 2521 Martin Drive.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as we learn more information from police.

