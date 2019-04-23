Pittsylvania County authorities searching for information on recent breaking and enterings

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County authorities are asking the public for any information related to several residential and commercial breaking and enterings.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says it has seen an increase in property crimes over the past two weeks, mainly in the southern part of the county.

Anyone who has seen or heard any suspicious activity is asked to report it to the Sheriff's Office. Up to a $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The sheriff encourages residents to document serial numbers for electronics, firearms and other valuables. The county offers an online tool to record and store serial numbers, scan receipts and provide item descriptions including photos, along with the ability to create and manage a personal inventory.

