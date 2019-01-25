Pittsylvania County authorities searching for missing man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man that was reported missing in mid-December, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Robert Hurt, 37, was reported missing by family on December 14, 2018.

Hurt was last seen wearing green and blue shoes, gray socks and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The sheriff's office is offering a reward of $1,000 for any information leading to Hurt's location.

