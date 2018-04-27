Pittsylvania County brothers drafted into the NFL remembered by high school principal

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Two Pittsylvania County brothers drafted into the NFL are being remembered by their high school principal.

Tremaine Edmunds was drafted by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Terrell Edmunds was picked up by the Steelers.

Their older brother, Trey Edmunds, plays for the New Orleans Saints.

All three graduated from Dan River High School.

"I'm ecstatic for them. It's a very exciting opportunity for them. It's exciting for this school, it's exciting for this community because those young men were exceptional students, exceptional athletes," Dan River High School Principal Steve Mayhew said.

"(They) just had the most integrity and (were) respectful at all times."

Tremaine and Terrell are the first brothers to ever be drafted in the first round of the same draft.

