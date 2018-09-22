Pittsylvania County crash kills 10-year-old

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police announced Saturday morning that a 10-year-old child from Hurt, Virginia died after a recent crash in Pittsylvania County that injured four others.

They said the child was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said charges are pending. They did not specify against whom.

They said the crash happened Thursday at 5:40 p.m. on Route 29, one mile south of Route 1032. They said a truck capable of hauling a large trailer hit the car the child was in, after the truck didn’t yield when making a left turn.

Troopers said a Freightliner bobtail truck hit a Mitsubishi Galant sedan that was traveling south on Route 29. They said the driver of the sedan was Thuueda Davis, 28, of Hurt, Virginia, and none of the passengers in her car were wearing seat belts or child restraints.

Police said there were three children riding in the sedan -- a 2-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old -- and they all had life-threatening injuries. They were taken in a helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers said the hospital reported later that the 10-year-old child died from injuries received in the crash.

Davis and another passenger, Biaconice Martin, were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Police did not comment further on the extent of the injuries of the survivors.

The Freightliner was driven by Jeremy Fowler, 34, of Chatham, Virginia. He was wearing his seat belt and was not injured, according to police.

