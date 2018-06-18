Pittsylvania County deputies investigate 2 church break-ins

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County deputies are asking for help as they investigate two church break-ins.

A break-in at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Martinsville Highway in Cascade was reported to police on Sunday morning.

Security footage shows a white man wearing glasses, a stocking cap, a button-down long-sleeved shirt, and camouflage pants. The sheriff's office says he was driving a mid-sized car, which was last seen heading west on Route 58 toward Henry County.

The footage is dated Thursday, just after 11 p.m.

Later on Sunday, the Church of Christ on Plantation Drive in Axton reported a similar break-in. The church was not able to capture the incident with surveillance footage.

Anyone with information should call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044 to be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward. You do not have to provide your name to be eligible for the cash reward. You can also email any information to sar@pittgov.org.



