Pittsylvania County deputies search for 2 men after armed robbery

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County deputies are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Daytona Mart on Highway 29 around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

The clerk told police that two men came in, showed a gun, and demanded money. After taking cash, the men ran off in the direction of Danville.

These are the descriptions of the suspects from police:

Suspect #1: Heavy set, dark-skinned black male approximately 5’7”-5’9” wearing light colored pants, white T-shirt and a white T-shirt with a white button-up shirt over it, a dark-colored T-shirt covering his face and a ball cap on his head.



Suspect #2: Slender black male approximately 5’7”-5’9”, wearing basketball shorts, white T-shirt and a white T-shirt covering his face.



Anyone with information should contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044 to be eligible for up to $1000 reward.



