Pittsylvania County deputies search for missing 73-year-old man with dementia

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 73-year-old man who may be in danger due to his health concerns.

Steve Rigney was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the Liberty Gas Station on Franklin Turnpike. He is believed to have been driving a zero-turn style lawn mower when he was last seen.

Rigney has dementia and other health issues, according to the sheriff's office.

Ringey is 5'6" and about 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing a camo-style baseball cap, blue jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and possibly a light jacket.

If you see him, call the Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office at 434-432-7931.

