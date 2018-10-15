Pittsylvania County family loses everything in storm

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, Elly Bordea was taking the family dog outside while her kids played in the living room, now demolished by a massive tree.

"I went to the front door with her and the door flew off, out of my hand. I was, like, 'Well, I think we won't go out right now.' I closed the door and I didn't even turn around and I heard the loudest sound I've ever heard," Bordea said.

After that, she heard screams.

"The glass started shattering and the wood started peeling off the ceiling and there was just sawdust everywhere. Everybody started screaming and it was terrifying," said Bordea's daughter, Emily.

Emily was reading a book to one of the other kids when the tree came crashing down.

In a tragic coincidence, almost exactly three years ago, the house the Bordeas were living in at the time burned down, making Thursday's disaster the second time the family has had to start over.

"I just miss all the things that survived the first time around (in) the fire," Emily said.

After telling the kids in the living room to go to the neighbor's house, Elly ran upstairs to check on her youngest child sleeping in a crib.

She didn't know if he was alive.

"I was trying to tell myself as I made it up the stairs, I was, like, 'Please, let him be there.' He was OK," she said.

She grabbed her son and ran barefoot to the neighbor's house.

She, her husband, and their six kids are now staying in a hotel.

"I'm so grateful that my babies are all OK," she said, struggling to speak as she broke down in tears. "I feel like God knew I couldn't plan a funeral for one of my babies, I couldn't not have all of them. But I don't know how to start over again."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

