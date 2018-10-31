Pittsylvania County farmers can apply for financial aid in wake of Tropical Storm Michael

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Farmers in Pittsylvania County can now apply for financial aid to recover from Tropical Storm Michael.

The county's Farm Service Agency is accepting applications through Dec. 28.

Applications can be submitted for debris removal and damaged fences and waterways.

If you have damage and you want to submit an application, you need to notify the agency first.

"We have to assess the damage and get pictures of the damage," Pittsylvania County FSA acting executive director Tammy Wright said. "No work is approved once you sign up. You're technically not supposed to start until you get an approval letter letting you know that the funds are there, because right now we've just been approved for the sign-ups. We haven't been approved for the funds."

After Dec. 28, the agency will send all the applications to Washington, D.C., for approval.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.