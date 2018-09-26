Pittsylvania County files lawsuit in effort to combat opioid epidemic

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday that it was not cruel and unusual punishment to put a person who is on probation in jail after one positive test for drugs.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County is joining the legal fight against opioids.

On Wednesday morning, the county filed a lawsuit against close to two dozen drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy benefit managers.

The county claims they violated a number of state laws.

Seven cities and counties in the 10 News viewing area have previously filed lawsuits.

Pittsylvania County is asking for $50 million to cover the cost of everything being done in the county to combat the opioid epidemic.

The law firm representing the county is also representing other localities across the state.

"We fully stand behind the allegations of the complaint and we're exceedingly confident that we're going to be able to deliver a good result for the citizens of Pittsylvania County," Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP attorney Andrew Miller said. "There's certainly good legal precedent substantiating the basis for bringing the claims."

He said there's no way to know how long the lawsuit could take to work its way through the court system.

