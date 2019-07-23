Pittsylvania County gun store broken into for second time this year

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - For the second time this year, a Pittsylvania County gun store is cleaning up after being broken into.

Surveillance video from the store Sunday shows the suspect using a grinder to remove the gate around the front door.

They then get a bag from their car, jump over the gate and kick in the door.

Luckily, the guns were locked up, so none were stolen.

In February, two men broke in by ramming the store with a box truck.

Store owner Joshua Jennings said Tuesday despite having been broken into seven times now, he doesn't plan on moving.

"I was born and raised in the Danville area and the neighbors in the area are great. The problem is not the locals," Jennings said. "The problem's coming out of Greensboro, Roanoke, Burlington, these larger cities with the bigger gang populations."

If you have any information about Sunday's break-in, contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

