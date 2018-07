PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A fire destroyed a log cabin in Pittsylvania County late Wednesday night.

The 911 call came in at 11:50 p.m. for a fire at a home on Washburn Drive.

According to the county's public safety coordinator, a log cabin caught fire and was destroyed. No one was home at the time.

How the fire started is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

