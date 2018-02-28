Pittsylvania County man arrested on second-degree murder, arson charges

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Pittsylvania County man accused of arson and second-degree murder is now under arrest.

Jaunita Dalton, 74, was found inside a burning car Sunday on Irisburg Road in Axton.

Curtis Trumaine Callaway, 44, of Callands, was arrested Tuesday. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Callaway has a criminal history. Back in February 2010, he was convicted of misdemeanor malicious wounding. He was sentenced to a year, with nine months suspended. In the same case, he was sentenced to 10 years in the penitentiary with three years suspended for shooting into an occupied building. He was originally charged with attempted murder. In 2012, Calloway was found guilty of abduction and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received the call about the fire in the 5000 block of Irisburg Road in Axton.

According to Henry County Sheriff Layne Perry, someone driving down Irisburg Road noticed smoke coming from the woods and called 911. The Virginia State Police, along with Axton Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad members, responded and found a white 2010 Chevy Cobalt on fire several hundred feet off the road.

Dalton was found inside after the fire was extinguished

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Callaway and Dalton had worked together in the past and that's how they knew each other.

The sheriff's office also says that the two were in Dalton's car driving to Henry County when the murder happened, but what actually led to the murder is still under investigation.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office are jointly investigating Dalton's death.

Anyone with information should call 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

