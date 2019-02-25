Pittsylvania County murder suspect pleads not guilty

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The man accused of killing a Pittsylvania County mother of three will go on trial next month.

Jason Rigney pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

As we've reported, 30-year-old Heather Matherly was found shot to death in her Pittsylvania County home in September.

Rigney was arrested four days later at a motel in Danville.

According to court documents, he previously spent six months in jail for assaulting Matherly in 2015.

Court documents also say that before he was arrested for Matherly's death, he called his sister and confessed.

A motive in the case has not been released.

