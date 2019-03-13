Pittsylvania County pastor remains hospitalized after being shot

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Kentuck Road was silent Wednesday, but the church's message was loud and clear: "Pray For Our Pastor."

That message is spelled out on the church's marquee.

Durham, North Carolina, police say pastor Ryan Ware was shot in the parking lot of a shopping center around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and suffered possibly life-threatening injuries.

Along with Wesley Chapel, Ware also pastors Rock Springs United Methodist Church a few miles away.

A statement from the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church reads, in part, "We join together with the Duke Divinity School community in offering prayers for him. We ask that our clergy and laity pray for his healing and for strength for his family and friends."

Ware is a student at Duke University's Divinity School.

School officials declined to go on camera or speak over the phone, but in a statement said the school is saddened and troubled by the shooting and, "We have been surrounding the victim and his family with love, prayers and support ever since and we will continue to do so in the coming days."

On Wednesday, 10 News reached out to Ware through multiple Facebook pages and phone numbers.

Also, 10 News reached out to his two churches through Facebook but did not get a response.

Durham police continued to investigate the shooting Wednesday.

