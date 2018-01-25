Pittsylvania County residents facing tough choices to address county's growing debt

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - At the Pittsylvania County Public Library's Chatham branch Wednesday, people added their names to the hundreds already on a petition to save the libraries.

Library Director Lisa Tuite said the petition started Monday afternoon in response to a recent local newspaper column from Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.

"It would be sort of a dereliction of duty on my part not to answer the question that he posed," Tuite said.

In the column, Smitherman asks if county residents would be OK with eliminating the libraries and the parks and rec and human resources departments in order to cut the county's roughly $6 million debt in half.

One library customer, who didn't want to be identified, said she is not OK with the services being cut.

"I know taxes are high, but we want these things and we need these things," the customer said.

Ending the school resource officer program is also something Smitherman mentions in the column as a way to save money.

Pittsylvania County Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Jones said he's all for a tax increase if it means getting to keep the officers in the schools.

"While it provides a safety feature, I think it also provides a goodwill effort towards the sheriff's department. To kind of say that students can come up and speak with them," Jones explained.

On Wednesday, 10 News spoke to Smitherman over the phone to clarify what he was trying to say in his column.

"I don't want to cut recreation, and no, I don't want to cut the library or any of these other items because I deem them important and valuable to the future of our citizens," Smitherman said.

But, he said that the services may have to be cut if the citizens aren't willing to accept a tax increase.

He plans to present a draft version of the upcoming fiscal year budget to county supervisors at the supervisors' meeting on Feb. 27.

He said the draft version will likely include a tax increase, but as of Wednesday he didn't know how much of an increase or which tax or taxes may have to be increased.

