Pittsylvania County school bus with students on board involved in head-on crash, state police say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Pittsylvania County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash happened at 3:12 p.m. on Banister Road when the bus was hit head-on by a car.

The bus had 15 students on board ranging in age from five to 15 years old, according to officials. Authorities say one 8-year-old student is being taken to a hospital by a parent for minor injuries.

Officials did not have any information on the driver or the other car involved.

