Pittsylvania County Schools superintendent advocates for salary increases in upcoming budget

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County Schools' superintendent plans to make increasing teacher salaries a top priority in the district's upcoming budget.

The district's most recent salary study found that teachers in the district make less than teachers in surrounding districts.

Dr. Mark Jones, the district's superintendent, said that over the past decade numerous positions have been cut.

"Over the past 10 or so years, we've cut over 100 positions in our division because of the economic downturn," Jones said.

But in that same time period all of the district's schools have been accredited, three are blue ribbon schools and the schools have won multiple awards.

"We've done this with a staff that's just been committed to making sure our kids, our students, receive the best education. So we will push for a pay raise for our staff. That's a No. 1 priority," Jones said.

The school board will meet with county supervisors Monday to discuss the county's budget.

