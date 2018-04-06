Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office searches for man considered armed, dangerous

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Calvin Skinner III should call the Pittslyvania County Sheriffs Office at 432-7931.

Those who call Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if they have information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

10 News is working to find out what Skinner is currently wanted for. His previous charges in Pittsylvania County and Danville are mostly minor, with a DWI being the most serious.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.