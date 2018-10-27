Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 56-year-old man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for missing 56-year-old man last seen on October 12.

The sheriff's office says Eric Guthrie of Franklin County was reported missing on October 23 by a family member, and was last seen in the Callands area of Pittsylvania County.

Guthrie was last seen driving a dark blue 1999 Ford pickup truck with license plate number VYA-1328, with possible damage to the grill.

Authorities describe Guthrie as a 6-foot tall man, weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

