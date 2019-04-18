Pittsylvania County teens get first hand experience in potential career fields

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County teens now have a better idea about what career field they may want to go into.

Thursday was job shadow day for the Pittsylvania County Youth Commission.

Six teens spent the day at businesses in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

One of those businesses was Piedmont Pharmacy in Danville.

"I wanted to have a good paying job, but in a cubicle I feel like (a job) would be boring. Here, you can walk around," Tunstall High School sophomore Kendall Moore said.

Moore was shadowing the pharmacy's owner, Dr. Vance Kiser.

"If you're going into pharmacy or any healthcare role, you want to have a passion for helping people. You want to be able to relate with all people and, really, you want to be able to not just know your school work but also know your patients," Kiser said.

Caitlin Wells is a pharmacist at Piedmont Pharmacy and got into the business in part because she jod shadowed.

her advice for Moore and anyone else job shadowing at a pharmacy is to keep an open mind.

"You might start out doing something that doesn't seem that interseting or doesn't seem like it's going to help you, but you never know the things that might end up helping you in the long run," Wells said.

Moore has previously job shadowed at a local newspaper and hopes to go to a bank next.

