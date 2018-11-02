Pittsylvania County to take over Pittsylvania Pet Center

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County's animal shelter will be under new management next year.

Starting Jan. 1, the county will take over the shelter.

The Lynchburg Humane Society has been running it since it opened in July of 2017.

Interim Executive Director Jill Mollohan said the extra administrative work is too much to handle.

"The community and the county have created a no-kill community and I think the county can continue to do that and there won't be any reason for us to come back," Mollohan said.

Pittsylvania County assistant county administrator Greg Sides said the shelter will continue to be a no-kill shelter.

How much running the shelter will cost the county each year had not been determined Friday.

