Pittsylvania County woman pleads guilty after newborn son found dead in duffel bag

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Pittsylvania County woman accused of killing her newborn son has pleaded guilty to the crime.

The child was killed in September 2013, according to court records.

Investigators believe Vanessa Poteat concealed her pregnancy and birth.

She was accused of hiding the baby's body in a duffel bag.

The body was found three years later and Poteat was charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Poteat entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. She will be sentenced in September.



