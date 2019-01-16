Pittsylvania Pet Center funding in limbo

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Money may have to be scraped together over the next couple of months to keep Pittsylvania County's animal shelter, the Pittsylvania Pet Center, open.

County supervisors decided Tuesday night to neither approve nor reject the shelter manager's budget for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Until a budget is approved, the shelter manager says, money that other county departments aren't using will be given to the animal shelter as needed.

The shelter manager is working to revise the budget and hopes to have it approved in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.