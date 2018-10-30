Pittsylvania Pet Center needs people to bottle-feed newborn kittens

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Kitten season is lingering in Pittsylvania County and that means foster homes are needed for newborn kittens.

The Pittsylvania Pet Center is looking for experienced bottle-feeders.

Over the past couple of days, all of the newborn kittens at the shelter were taken in by foster caregivers, but the shelter still has two cats that are pregnant.

"Bottle feeding is a lot of hard work. It is about every two hours, depending on the kitten's age. They need around-the-clock care, they need heat support, they need help with their nutrition and even going to the potty," Carie Marshall, the shelter's community engagement supervisor, said. "There's no cost associated with fostering. We cover all their medical expenses and all of their food supply."

If you'd like to help, call 434-433-2715, ext. 101.

