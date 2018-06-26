Pittsylvania Pet Center offering pets for free

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - If you're looking for a dog to help you get through the "dog days" of summer, the Pittsylvania Pet Center has an offer for you.

Through July 3, dogs, cats and kittens are free.

You still have to go through an adoption screening to make sure the pet is a good fit for you and your home.

The adoption special also comes just in time for the Fourth of July next Wednesday.

Every year, a lot of pets come in to shelters after the holiday.

"Be careful with your pets during the Fourth of July because the fireworks do scare them. A lot of animals will run off when they hear the fireworks," shelter manager Catrina Valania said.

She said the best thing to do is keep your pets inside on the Fourth.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.