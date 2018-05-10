Pittsylvania Pet Center overwhelmed with pets, asking for help

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania Pet Center is asking for help after more than 100 animals have been taken in since the beginning of the month.

According to a news release from the pet center, 102 pets have been taken, including "several pregnant and nursing mothers" and 46 cats from one home.

"We are in immediate need of foster parents and adopters for these pets," Kari Marshall, the pet center's community engagement coordinator, said in the release.

The release goes on to say that only 46 pets have been adopted since the beginning of the month.

The shelter is located at 11880 Highway 29 in Chatham and is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

