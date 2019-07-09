Pittsylvania Pet Center has taken in 250 kitten in past month, center flooded with animals

PULASKI, Va. - The Pittsylvania Pet Center is currently flooded with strays and homeless animals.

Since June 1, director James McLaughlin says the center has taken in about 250 kittens. Right now, many of these kittens are still too young to be adopted but are available to be fostered.

The center is currently running an adoption special as it looks to clear out space.

However, if you're not able to foster or adopt, check out the list below of items that you can donate to help.

The center, located at 11880 U.S. Highway 29 in Chatham, is open noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and until 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

