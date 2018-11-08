Plan developed to help market Danville's White Mill building

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville City Council members received a presentation Thursday about potential uses of one of the city's iconic buildings.

The White Mill Master Plan will be used to help market the 650,000 square-foot White Mill building.

It is the former home of Dan River Fabrics.

VIEW THE PRESENTATION

The master plan was paid for with a $25,000 state grant.

"For a lot of prospective businesses or developers, to have some of that legwork done at no expense to them is a really valuable tool from a marketing standpoint," Danville economic development director Telly Tucker said. "They can visualize what type of commercial activity might happen there or what type of residential or mixed use activity may happen."

Tucker said both developers and businesses have expressed interest in the building.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.