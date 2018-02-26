Police are investigating a car fire in Axton as a homicide.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County Police have opened a homicide investigation after finding a body in a burning car.

According to the Axton Volunteer Fire Department, they extinguished a car on fire on Irisburg Road near the intersection of Mitchell Road tonight around 5.

The department says investigators should be there throughout the night, and the roads are closed.

So far, the body hasn't been identified.

More details are expected soon, and we'll update this story as more developments come into the newsroom.

