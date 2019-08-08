Police arrest man wanted in connection with Danville shooting that left one dead

DANVILLE, Va. - A man who was wanted in connection with a Danville shooting that left one dead last week has been arrested, according to police.

Rakim Knight, 29, was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a shooting on Friday that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Kymon Haley, of Milton, North Carolina.

Authorities said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Parker Road around 11:20 p.m. after receiving a call for a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside. He was taken to an emergency room, where he later died, according to police.

Authorities said Knight and Haley knew one another and that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument.

Knight is being held in Danville City Jail on charges of willfully discharging firearms in public places resulting in bodily injury and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

