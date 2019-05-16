Police arrest one man, working to identify second suspect after Danville home invasion

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department has arrested one man is now searching for a second suspect after a home invasion last week.

The three charges against 27-year-old Amir Jaleel Waters stem from a home invasion on Virginia Avenue that happened May 11, 2019, according to police.

Waters faces charges of burglary, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say they're still working to identify a second suspect in this case.

Waters was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

