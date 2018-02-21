Southside

Police ask for help in search for wanted Danville 15-year-old boy

Teen is wanted on eight charges

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager
DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are asking for help searching for a wanted 15-year-old boy.

Lamartae Harris, of Danville, is wanted on the following eight charges:

  • Two charges of robbery
  • Two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Two charges of possession of a firearm under the age of 18
  • Two probation violations.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Information can also be sent to Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508 or via the crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

