Police ask for help in search for wanted Danville 15-year-old boy

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are asking for help searching for a wanted 15-year-old boy.

Lamartae Harris, of Danville, is wanted on the following eight charges:

Two charges of robbery

Two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Two charges of possession of a firearm under the age of 18

Two probation violations.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Information can also be sent to Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508 or via the crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

