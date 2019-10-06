Police charge man after late night shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police have arrested a man following a late Saturday night shooting.

Police say they responded to the 200 block of Parker Road for a report of shots fired.

A 26-year-old man reported he had an argument with his sister's boyfriend. The verbal argument escalated, so the victim got into his vehicle to leave.

The gunman shot at him while he was driving away from the scene. No one was hit or hurt.

The suspect, Isaiah Warner, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Danville city jail under no bail.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.