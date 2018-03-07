Police: Danville convenience store robbed at knifepoint

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Kwik Shop on Riverside Drive around 9:35 p.m.

An employee told police that a masked man came in, took out a knife, and demanded money. The man then ran off in an unknown direction after taking cash.

No one was hurt.

Police have not made any arrests. The suspect is described only as a black man wearing a light gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call the Danville Police Department.

