Police: Danville shooting suspect not facing charges at time he fled hospital

DANVILLE, Va. - Around 11:30 a.m. March 29, 31-year-old Marcus Hunt was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

But Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said Wednesday that before investigators had enough evidence to charge him in connection to the shootout that happened in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings less than 11 hours earlier, Hunt decided to leave the hospital where he was being treated.

"The investigation wasn't to the point where there was enough probable cause to charge him," Wallace said.

Since he was not charged and not under arrest, neither the police department nor the hospital could stop him from leaving.

He was under investigation, but Wallace said that's not a reason to have an officer stay with Hunt to make sure he didn't leave.

"There are those conversations that do take place," Wallace said.

"If it's a violent crime, whether the person is a suspect or a victim, a lot of times we'll let the medical facilities know that so they can take steps that they need to take, but if a person is not charged then there's no need for us to sit with them."

Wallace would not say Wednesday what hospital Hunt was at, only that it was out of the area.

As to why the department waited five days to notify the public that Hunt was on the run, Wallace didn't have a specific reason.

Joshua Johnson, 27, was also hospitalized at an undisclosed hospital after the shooting and charged along with Hunt, but Wallace did not know Johnson's status Wednesday.

Ricus Watkins, 25, and Akira Clark, 30, are facing charges and have been arrested.

Investigators believe the men were shooting at each other as the result of an altercation.

Investigators have not said what that altercation was about.

