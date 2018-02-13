Police identify 62-year-old man who died in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 62-year-old Henry man died in a crash on Route 108 Monday night, according to state police.

The crash happened at 5:31 p.m. a tenth of a mile south of Route 928 in Henry County, according to police.

Police say a 1980 Toyota pickup was traveling south on Route 108 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota RAV4 traveling north on Route 108.

Ronald Webb, who was driving the Toyota pickup died at the scene and police say he was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the RAV4 was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

A Monday evening crash killed one person and required another to be flown to the hospital, according to state police.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Figsboro Road when a Toyota pickup truck and an SUV collided head-on, according to police.

Stay with 10 News for more on this story.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.