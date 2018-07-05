Police identify body found behind Danville apartment building

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE
Danville police have now identified the man found dead behind an apartment building.
Danville resident Allan Wright was 55.
Wright had a gunshot wound, according to police. Officers are now investigating his death as a homicide.
ORIGINAL STORY
A death investigation is underway in Danville Thursday morning.
The body of a man was found behind an apartment building at the corner of Clement Avenue and Claiborne Street. The victim was next to a car.
Police received a report of a shooting there at 7:03 a.m. At this time, investigators haven't confirmed if the man actually was shot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Investigators may be getting ready to remove the body. @wsls pic.twitter.com/TaP4gT6Z9a — Colter Anstaett (@ColterAnstaett) July 5, 2018
@DanvillePD officers appear to be concentrating around this car behind a multi-unit bldg. at Clement Ave. & Claiborne St. @wsls pic.twitter.com/UVsIlqqwnO — Colter Anstaett (@ColterAnstaett) July 5, 2018
On scene of a possible shooting at 238 Clement Ave. in the @cityofdanville pic.twitter.com/PhXl5sZyPm — Colter Anstaett (@ColterAnstaett) July 5, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.