Police identify body found behind Danville apartment building

The death is now being investigated as a homicide

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer, Colter Anstaett - Southside Bureau Reporter

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Danville police have now identified the man found dead behind an apartment building.

Danville resident Allan Wright was 55. 

Wright had a gunshot wound, according to police. Officers are now investigating his death as a homicide. 

ORIGINAL STORY

A death investigation is underway in Danville Thursday morning. 

The body of a man was found behind an apartment building at the corner of Clement Avenue and Claiborne Street. The victim was next to a car. 

Police received a report of a shooting there at 7:03 a.m. At this time, investigators haven't confirmed if the man actually was shot. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

