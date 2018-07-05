Police identify body found behind Danville apartment building

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Danville police have now identified the man found dead behind an apartment building.

Danville resident Allan Wright was 55.

Wright had a gunshot wound, according to police. Officers are now investigating his death as a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

A death investigation is underway in Danville Thursday morning.

The body of a man was found behind an apartment building at the corner of Clement Avenue and Claiborne Street. The victim was next to a car.

Police received a report of a shooting there at 7:03 a.m. At this time, investigators haven't confirmed if the man actually was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

