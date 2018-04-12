Police investigating after car stolen at Danville gas station

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department is asking for help after a car was stolen from a gas station earlier this month.

When the car's owner went inside the gas station to pay for the gas on April 2, he or she left the keys in the vehicle and a man got in the car and drove away, according to police.

The man who is believed to have stolen the car was with a woman who drove away in the car in which the two had arrived at the gas station.

Police say the man has a tattoo on his right arm.

The stolen vehicle is a silver Nissan Altima with Virginia plates VWE-7131.

The suspect vehicle, which the woman drove away, is a dark-colored Honda four-door with visible license plates ACA-1368, but police don't know in which state the car is registered.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via the department's crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.