Police investigating shooting during Danville home invasion

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are searching for a man they say shot a 27-year-old woman Tuesday night.

At about 8:49 p.m., Danville police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

They found a 27-year-old woman who lived there had been shot.

Upon further investigation, police determined a man entered the through an unlocked door with a gun and demanded money and property from the victim.

Police say he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and had cloth covering part of his face.

The suspect shot the victim as he was leaving the residence; nothing was taken during the incident, according to police.

The victim was transported to SOVAH for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Danville Crimestoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508. Tips can also be made via the department's crime tips line at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

