Police, local residents escort GW basketball team back after winning state championship

DANVILLE, Va. - There will likely be some celebrations taking place in Danville over the next couple of days, as the boys high school basketball team is state champion.

People celebrated early Friday morning as the team arrived back from Richmond around 2:30 a.m.

The Eagles beat Louisa County 55-44 Thursday night for the school's first boys basketball state championship in 21 years.

Police officers and some local residents escorted the team bus from the city limit to the high school.

Chris Minor carried a big Virginia flag in the back of his truck during the escort.

He lives in Martinsville but graduated from GW.

"Just something to show a little support. It's something big for this area. [I] just happened to have a state flag and figured, 'Why not come on out?'" Minor said.

GW head coach Jermaine Parker said the win sends an important message about the city.

"GW, the city, we have some great people in it, some great leadership in it. Like I said, we've just got to focus on our city; one love for the whole city. We're just trying to put the city back on the map," Parker said.

