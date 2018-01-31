Police: Man with knife robs Danville Dairy Queen

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are looking for the man who robbed a Dairy Queen Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the call at the restaurant on Riverside Drive around 8:40 p.m.

An employee told police that a man, who was armed with a knife, came in and demanded money. Once he took some cash, he ran off in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described only as a white man around 6' tall, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call police.

