One hospitalized after shooting at Danville Dollar General

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for a red 2000's Chevrolet pickup that drove away from the scene.

Police say the victim and suspect may have known each other and that the man who was shot is in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the Thursday afternoon shooting is asked to call the Danville Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

Someone was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Danville Dollar General, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say the Dollar General is in the 1300 block of South Boston Road, and that early information from investigators indicates the victim was not a store customer.

Investigators are still on the scene.

