Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man who robbed convenience store in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. -

Police need the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" suspect who allegedly robbed a Danville convenience store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened on Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. at Juniors Convenience Market at 2980 West Main Street, according to Danville police.

A man apparently robbed a victim at gunpoint, brandishing a silver handgun. The victim and witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing dark clothes and a camouflage mask, according to Danville police.

The man allegedly demanded cash then ran away. It is not clear how much cash he took.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.

The man is considered "armed and dangerous," according to Danville police.

Danville police say that a similar robbery happened earlier in the day Wednesday at a convenience store in Rockingham County, North Carolina. Danville police are working closely with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office on both incidents.

