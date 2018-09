Police are now searching for a man in a white minivan who they say stole a wallet and used the credit card inside.

According to Brookneal police, authorities received a report on August 24 of a stolen wallet that had a Discover card inside. Police say that the card was used at a McDonalds and Walmart, both in South Boston, by a man in a white minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-376-2650.

