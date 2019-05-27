Police searching for missing Danville teen with ties to Roanoke

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ameris Shepherd was last seen on May 17.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police say that while she is from Danville, she does have ties to the Roanoke area.

At this point in the investigation, police have no indication that she's in any danger, according to Maj. Tim Jones, with the Danville Police Department.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-5111.

